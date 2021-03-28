     
 
Start Date: October 22
End Date: October 23
Miami, Florida, USA
 

III Points happens in Miami with two days of music, art & technology! It has electronic music, dance, rap, and indie music.

 

III Points tickets are on sale! General Admission tickets give you access to the festival via single-day or weekend options. VIP tickets include expidited entry, exclusic amenities and gourmet food/drinks. Hit the III Points 2021 tickets section below for details & access to passes.

 

Check out the III Points lineup so far: The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Eric Prydz, Kaytranada & Zhu are headliners, Krhuangbin Three 6 Mafia, Thundercat & more also top the the lineup. Check out the III Points 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's perfoming.

 

The lineup has some blacked-out names that will be announced soon. Check back for updates.

 

The festival bills itself as having "cutting-edge audiovisual technology and unique immersive environments," like Mind Melt, Main Frame, Isotropic, Sector 3, a stage from Boiler Room (!) and Door IV. My money's on Boiler Room for the action.

 

The III Points Festival lineup and III Points Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

III Points Lineup 2021

 

