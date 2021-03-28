III Points happens in Miami with two days of music, art & technology! It has electronic music, dance, rap, and indie music.

III Points tickets are on sale! General Admission tickets give you access to the festival via single-day or weekend options. VIP tickets include expidited entry, exclusic amenities and gourmet food/drinks. Hit the III Points 2021 tickets section below for details & access to passes.

Check out the III Points lineup so far: The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Eric Prydz, Kaytranada & Zhu are headliners, Krhuangbin Three 6 Mafia, Thundercat & more also top the the lineup. Check out the III Points 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's perfoming.

The lineup has some blacked-out names that will be announced soon. Check back for updates.

The festival bills itself as having "cutting-edge audiovisual technology and unique immersive environments," like Mind Melt, Main Frame, Isotropic, Sector 3, a stage from Boiler Room (!) and Door IV. My money's on Boiler Room for the action.

The III Points Festival lineup and III Points Festival tickets are below!

