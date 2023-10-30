III Points festival 2023

III Points happens in Miami with two days of music, art & technology! It has a lineup of electronic music, dance, rap, and indie music. Tickets are usually available in 4 different tiers.
The III Points lineup hasn't been released yet.
III Points dates are October 20 - 21. This has been verified on the III Points festival website.
previous III Points lineup LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, Porter Robinson, Flume, Fisher, Black Coffee, James Blake, Joji, Chris Lake, Orbital and more.
The festival bills itself as having "cutting-edge audiovisual technology and unique immersive environments," like Mind Melt, Main Frame, Isotropic, Sector 3, a stage from Boiler Room (!) and Door IV. My money's on Boiler Room for the action.
The III Points Festival lineup for 2023! LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, Porter Robinson, Flume, Fisher, Black Coffee, James Blake, Joji, Chris Lake, Orbital and more.
The previous III Points Festival lineup had The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Eric Prydz, Kaytranada & Zhu are headliners, Krhuangbin, Three 6 Mafia, Thundercat & more also top the the lineup.