III Points festival 2023

III Points happens in Miami with two days of music, art & technology! It has a lineup of electronic music, dance, rap, and indie music. Tickets are usually available in 4 different tiers.

III Points tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the III Points 2023 tickets section below for details & access to passes.

The III Points lineup hasn't been released yet. Check out the III Points 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The III Points dates are October 20 - 21. This has been verified on the III Points festival website.

The previous III Points lineup LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, Porter Robinson, Flume, Fisher, Black Coffee, James Blake, Joji, Chris Lake, Orbital and more.

The festival bills itself as having "cutting-edge audiovisual technology and unique immersive environments," like Mind Melt, Main Frame, Isotropic, Sector 3, a stage from Boiler Room (!) and Door IV. My money's on Boiler Room for the action.

The III Points Festival lineup and III Points Festival tickets are below!

III Points Schedule 2023

The III Points schedule will be posted here when it's announced.