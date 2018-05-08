Imagine Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Imagine Music Festival combines electronic music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. The Imagine Music Festival 2018 dates are September 21 - 23! The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience. You get dubstep, electro, house, techno and more!

The lineup is out! Armin Van Buuren, Alesso, Galantis, RL Grime, and Zeds Dead all headline! GRiZ, Green Velvet, Oliver Heldens, Paul Oakenfold, and Adventure Club also top the lineup!

The Imagine Music Festival 2018 lineup & Imagine Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

Imagine Music Festival 2018 Community

