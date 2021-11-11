     
 
Imagine Music Festival 2021
Start Date: September 17
End Date: September 19
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 
 

Imagine Music Festival 2021 combines a lineup of electronic music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get dubstep, electro, house music, techno and more!

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup has Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Liquid Stranger, Malaa and more. Hit the Imagine Music Festival 2021 lineup section farther below for a full rundown of who's performing.

 

For 2021 Imagine Music Festival is moving to a new location: Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills, Atlanta Georgia. Hit the Media section below to watch a video showing the layout.

 

The official Imagine Music Festival 2021 dates are September 17 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Imagine Music Festival website.

 

Imagine Music Festival 2021 tickets are already on sale! Hit the Imagine Music Festival tickets section below will have more details and provide access to tickets.

 

The Imagine Music Festival theme for this year is “What Lies Deep at the Bottom of the Ocean.” The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

 

The last Imagine Music Festival lineup had Diplo, Rezz, Above & Beyond, Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead, Marshmello and more.

 

The Imagine Music Festival 2021 lineup & Imagine Music Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2021 Media

 

Imagine Music Festival 2021

 

The new Imagine Music Festival 2021 location

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2021

 

Imagine Music Festival 2021

 

2021 Imagine Music Festival map

 

This is the Imagine Music Festival map from the last event, it could give us some clues as to how the 2021 event might be layed out

 

 

