combines a lineup of electronic music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get dubstep, electro, house music, techno and more! Imagine Music Festival 2021
The
Imagine Music Festival lineup has Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Liquid Stranger, Malaa and more. Hit the Imagine Music Festival 2021 lineup section farther below for a full rundown of who's performing.
For 2021 Imagine Music Festival is moving to a new location: Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills, Atlanta Georgia. Hit the Media section below to watch a video showing the layout.
The official
Imagine Music Festival 2021 dates are September 17 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Imagine Music Festival website.
Imagine Music Festival 2021 tickets are already on sale! Hit the Imagine Music Festival tickets section below will have more details and provide access to tickets.
The Imagine Music Festival theme for this year is “What Lies Deep at the Bottom of the Ocean.” The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.
The last
Imagine Music Festival lineup had Diplo, Rezz, Above & Beyond, Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead, Marshmello and more.
The
& Imagine Music Festival 2021 lineup are below! Imagine Music Festival 2021 tickets
VIDEO
The new Imagine Music Festival 2021 location
Imagine Music Festival 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together
Imagine Music Festival 2021 can be the party of a lifetime
This is the Imagine Music Festival map from the last event, it could give us some clues as to how the 2021 event might be layed out
Check back for updates Imagine Music Festival
VIDEO
Imagine Music Festival 2021 will be like this
The Imagine Music Festival
2021 dates are September 17 - 19. Check back for updates!
Check back for updates on the Imagine Music Festival 2021 lineup
VIDEO
The Imagine Music Festival lineup for 2021!
