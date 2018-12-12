In Bloom Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

In Bloom Music Festival 2018 is the rebirth of Free Press Summer Fest! New dates, new focus, new life! Check out four different stages with over 50 acts at Eleanor Tinsley Park in downtown Houston to kick the spring festival season off right!

This year's headliners are Beck, Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus and Martin Garrix. The In Bloom Music Festival 2018 lineup and In Bloom Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

In Bloom Music Festival 2018 Community

In Bloom Music Festival Photos

