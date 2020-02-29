     
 
INNINGS FESTIVAL 2020 IS HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: SEE THE LINEUP + SCORE SOME TICKETS!
 

Innings Festival 2020 is a music festival in Tempe, Arizona that includes appearances by professional baseball players! You get Spring training and music in one big event. The lineup boasts great indie & alternative rock with some indie folk and country as well.

 

Innings Festival 2020 tickets are still available! General Admission, GA+ VIP and Platinum passesas two-day or single- day tickets. Hit the Innings Festival tickets section below for more details & access to passes.

 

The Innings Festival 2020 lineup has Dave Matthews Band, Weezer, Portugal. The Man, Death Cab For Cutie, Jason Isbell, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Whiskey Myers, Big Head Todd and more! Hit the Innings Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's performing.

 

There's baseball players in the Innings Festival lineup too: Kenny Lofton, Eric Davis, Shawon Dunston, Wally Joyner, Ian Happ, Rick Sutcliffe, Luis Gonzalez and more.

 

The Innings Festival 2020 dates are Feb. 29 - Mar. 1 at Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park. You can find craft cocktails, late-night dining, breakfast spots, Cactus League spring training, outdoor adventures or visit the ASU campus while you're in town.


The Innings Festival lineup for 2020! Dave Matthews Band, Weezer, Portugal. The Man, Death Cab For Cutie, Jason Isbell, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Whiskey Myers, Big Head Todd and more! This is the complete lineup for the festival.

 

The 2020 Innings Festival schedule for Saturday

 

The 2020 Innings Festival schedule for Sunday

 

