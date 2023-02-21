Innings Festival 2023 is happening this weekend in Tempe, Arizona. This is your ultimate guide to Innings Festival.

This is the fifth installment of the Innings Festival, which pairs professional baseball players with a music festival lineup of Alternative Rock, Rock, Pop Music and Alt-Country. The location is Tempe Beach & Arts Park.

The Innings Festival 2023 dates are Feb. 25 - 26.

Innings Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Innings Festival tickets section below for ticket prices & access to passes. Check back for updates.

Weekend tickets have sold out at Frontgate tickets, one-day tickets are still available, Cabanas are still available for upper deck and lower deck.

If you want weekend tickets, hit Stubhub to see what’s available, you can still find tickets there.

Here’s a bucket list of the best ways to experience Innings Festival in 2023:

Hit the music stages! You’ve got two stages to go to, and they’ve staggered the set times so you can hit every band with no overlapping set times. The music stages are named Home Plate and Right Field. Hit the Innings Festival schedule in the Schedule section farther below to see who’s performing & set times & stages, and check our Innings Festival Lineup Preview to learn more about some the acts performing with recommendations who to see.

Check out appearances by Major League Baseball players like Ryan Dempster, Randy Johnson, Jake Peavey, Dontrelle Willis, Vince Coleman and more. There’s a number of baseball activities to experience over the weekend like batting cages and “Off The Mound” with Ryan Dempster. The stages/areas are named “Left Field,” Speed Pitch” and “Batting Cage.”

Innings Festival also has a focus on curated food & cocktail experiences: Try Hazy Little Lounge with Hazy beer & pale ale; Mamitas Tequila Bar for Mucho Delicious tequila & soda as well as Básico Tequila Blanco cocktails. For food, check out tacos or BBQ, also look for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

The Innings Festival schedule is out and can be viewed in the schedule section below. Innings Festival map has been released and you can see it in the Media section below.

The Innings Festival 2023 lineup has Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more. Hit the Innings Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's performing. Check back for updates.

We’ve created a preview of the best Innings Festival 2023 lineup choices for you to check out on tips for who to see.

The festival begins at 12:30 PM MST and ends at 11:00 PM MST each day. You can plan ahead and get details on the location and transportation options.

Bags will be searched before entry. You can get to know the specific guidelines and list of allowed and prohibited items.





You can register your wristband and sign up for Cashless by linking your account with PayPal or Venmo, you might even get a $10 credit from Innings Festival.

Check out the Spacelab Innings Festival 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide. You may also be interested in Innings Festival Florida.

The Innings Festival lineup & Innings Festival tickets are below!

