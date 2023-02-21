This is the fifth installment of the Innings Festival, which pairs professional baseball players with a music festival lineup of Alternative Rock, Rock, Pop Music and Alt-Country. The location is Tempe Beach & Arts Park.
Hit the music stages! You’ve got two stages to go to, and they’ve staggered the set times so you can hit every band with no overlapping set times. The music stages are named Home Plate and Right Field. Hit the Innings Festival schedule in the Schedule section farther below to see who’s performing & set times & stages, and check our Innings Festival Lineup Preview to learn more about some the acts performing with recommendations who to see.
Check out appearances by Major League Baseball players like Ryan Dempster, Randy Johnson, Jake Peavey, Dontrelle Willis, Vince Coleman and more. There’s a number of baseball activities to experience over the weekend like batting cages and “Off The Mound” with Ryan Dempster. The stages/areas are named “Left Field,” Speed Pitch” and “Batting Cage.”
Innings Festival also has a focus on curated food & cocktail experiences: Try Hazy Little Lounge with Hazy beer & pale ale; Mamitas Tequila Bar for Mucho Delicious tequila & soda as well as Básico Tequila Blanco cocktails. For food, check out tacos or BBQ, also look for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
The Innings Festival schedule is out and can be viewed in the schedule section below. Innings Festival map has been released and you can see it in the Media section below.
The Innings Festival 2023 lineup has Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more. Hit the Innings Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's performing. Check back for updates.
Saturday tickets have sold out, but are available on StubHub. There’s a low ticket warning for one day Sunday and two day General Admission tickets. These tickets to are expected to sell out soon. Get in while you can!
The last Innings Festival lineup had Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, The War On Drugs, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Dashboard Confessional, Matt & Kim and more.