Isle Of Wight Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Isle of Wight Festival 2019 happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 29th!

The confirmed Isle of Wight Festival dates are June 13 - 16, 2019! These are the official dates.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 lineup and Isle of Wight Festival 2019 tickets are below!

Isle Of Wight 2019 Community

