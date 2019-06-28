Isle Of Wight Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Start Date: June 13
End Date: June 16
Newport, Isle Of Wight
UK
 
 
 

Isle of Wight Festival 2019 happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages.

 

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 29th!

 

The confirmed Isle of Wight Festival dates are June 13 - 16, 2019! These are the official dates.

 

The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 lineup and Isle of Wight Festival 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Isle of Wight Festival tickets go on sale Friday, June 29th at 9:00 AM!

 

Isle of Wight Festival tickets 2019

 

This will take you to Frontgate Tickets, the official ticket seller.

 

 

 

Isle of Wight Festival 2019 Lineup


The Isle of Wight Festival lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Isle Of Wight Festival lineup in 2019?

