Levitation 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Levitation is the festival formerly known as the Austin Psych Fest. It started as a gathering of the tribes for noisy, reverbed and psychedelic modern rock; and has grown into a lineup that's more diverse over time. The Levitation 2018 dates are April 26 - 29 in Austin, Texas. The Levitation 2018 lineup and Levitation 2018 tickets are below!
The Levitation 2018 lineup has started to be announced!
Levitation 2018 dates have been confirmed! It's legit! April 26 - 29
The Levitation lineup for 2018 so far includes Ty Segall, Parquet Courts and A Giant Dog on April 26th at Stubbs.
Look for more Levitation shows to be announced!