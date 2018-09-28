Levitation 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Levitation 2018
Start Date: April 26
End Date: April 29
Austin, Texas
USA
 
 

Levitation is the festival formerly known as the Austin Psych Fest. It started as a gathering of the tribes for noisy, reverbed and psychedelic modern rock; and has grown into a lineup that's more diverse over time. The Levitation 2018 dates are April 26 - 29 in Austin, Texas. The Levitation 2018 lineup and Levitation 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Levitation 2018 Lineup
The Levitation 2018 lineup has started to be announced! SEE LINEUP >

 

Levitation 2018 dates have been confirmed! It's legit! April 26 - 29

 

Stay tuned for Levitation 2018 tickets information!

 

Levitation 2018 tickets have not been announced yet

 

You can bliss out at Levitation 2018

 

Levitation 2018 on stage vibes will be surreal

 

Levitation 2018 lighting will have deep color

 

The Levitation 2018 lineup will be AMAZING

 

 

 


 

 

Levitation 2018 Lineup

The Levitation lineup for 2018 so far includes Ty Segall, Parquet Courts and A Giant Dog on April 26th at Stubbs.

 

Look for more Levitation shows to be announced!
 
 
 
2017   2018
 
     
