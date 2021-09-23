     
 
Life is Beautiful 2021
Start Date: September 17
End Date: September 19
Las Vegas, Nevada
USA
 
 

Set in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Life Is Beautiful Festival 2021 features a lineup of electronic music, indie rock, hip hop and pop music for a late September get down. It has the best music, art and food!

 

Life is Beautiful Festival 2021 tickets are on sale! General Admission and VIP for weekend tickets are available. Hit the Life is Beautiful Festival tickets section below for prices and access to tickets.

 

The OFFICIAL Life Is Beautiful Festival 2021 dates are September 17 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Life Is Beautiful website and on Twitter.

 

We do know that Life Is Beautiful Festival will happen in 2021 though, as this has been confirmed on Twitter and on the Life Is Beautiful website.

 

The last Life Is Beautiful lineup had Chance The Rapper, The BLack Keys and Post Malone as headliners. Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Rüfüs Du Sol and Janelle Monáe also topped the lineup.

 

There's also food and cocktails from Las Vegas-based restaurants and bars, famous chefs and mixologists, food trucks and more!

 

The Life Is Beautiful 2021 lineup and Life is Beautiful Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival tickets are on sale! General Admission and VIP for weekend tickets are available.

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!

 

General Admission will gain you access to all general areas: music, comedy & ideas, food, art and common areas.

 

A VIP ticket will get in all of the General Admission options as well as shaded viewing areas at each stage, concierge services, exclusive food, private cash bars with custom drinks, air-conditioned restrooms and express entry lanes.

 

VIP+ tickets have all the General Admission and VIP options as well as complimentary beer, wine and cocktails(!); elevated viewing at the Downtown, BACARDÍ, and Fremont Stages; air-conditioned restrooms with attendants and festival survival supplies.

 

Should you decide to go *all-in* on the ALL-IN package, you get all of the previously mentioned options as well as shaded luxe lounge seating, access to the artist hospitality lounge including an exclusive culinary tasting hour, Saturday & Sunday Brunch, Shuttle Services between stages, food vouchers, and a *commemorative* festival gift. LIVE LARGE!

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Schedule 2021

 

The Life Is Beautiful schedule will be posted here when it's been announced.

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Lineup 2021

 

Life is Beautiful Festival lineup 2021

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Lineup

 

The Life is Beautiful Festival lineup for 2021 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The previous Life Is Beautiful lineup had Chance The Rapper, The Black Keys, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Rüfüs Du Sol, Janelle Monáe and more.

 

 

