Life is Beautiful 2021

Set in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Life Is Beautiful Festival 2021 features a lineup of electronic music, indie rock, hip hop and pop music for a late September get down. It has the best music, art and food!
The last Life Is Beautiful lineup had Chance The Rapper, The BLack Keys and Post Malone as headliners. Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Rüfüs Du Sol and Janelle Monáe also topped the lineup.
There's also food and cocktails from Las Vegas-based restaurants and bars, famous chefs and mixologists, food trucks and more!
General Admission will gain you access to all general areas: music, comedy & ideas, food, art and common areas.
A VIP ticket will get in all of the General Admission options as well as shaded viewing areas at each stage, concierge services, exclusive food, private cash bars with custom drinks, air-conditioned restrooms and express entry lanes.
VIP+ tickets have all the General Admission and VIP options as well as complimentary beer, wine and cocktails(!); elevated viewing at the Downtown, BACARDÍ, and Fremont Stages; air-conditioned restrooms with attendants and festival survival supplies.
Should you decide to go *all-in* on the ALL-IN package, you get all of the previously mentioned options as well as shaded luxe lounge seating, access to the artist hospitality lounge including an exclusive culinary tasting hour, Saturday & Sunday Brunch, Shuttle Services between stages, food vouchers, and a *commemorative* festival gift. LIVE LARGE!