The phase one Lightning In A Bottle 2020 lineup is out! Kaytranada, Sylvan Esso, GRiZ, Purity Ring, Four Tet, Big Wild, Jon Hopkins, James Blake DJ set, Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers, DJ Shadow, Nina Kraviz, Bob Moses and more top this unbelievable lineup! This might be the best Memorial Day weekend announced so far. See the complete Lightning In A Bottle lineup farther below!

Lightning In A Bottle 2020 tickets are on sale as Four-day or five-day passes! Five-day people can enter the festival on May 20th, four-day peeps have to wait until May 21st.

The official Lightning In A Bottle 2020 dates are May 20 - 25, so it's returning to its usual weekend over Memorial Day weekend. This has been confirmed on the Lightning In A Bottle website.

Lightning In a Bottle 2020 is created by The Do Lab as both a music festival and a sustainability festival in Buena Vista Valley, California. It features a lineup of mostly electronic music as well as yoga, art, workshops and more! Check back for updates on when the lineup will be announced.

Learn more about the LIB Experience incuding talks & discussions, workshops, health & healing, food & wellness workshops. There's also lots of yoga, meditation and dance sessions as well. You can learn about wellness from food workshops that talk about ancient and modern kitchen traditions.

The new Lightning In A Bottle location from the previous outing was Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area in Kern County; which had more grass, trees and coastline space. LIB 2020 will return to this location.



Lightning in a Bottle 2020 Tickets Lightning in a Bottle tickets are on sale! Tickets are available as four-day or five-day passes. Five-day people can enter the festival on May 20th, four-day peeps have to wait until May 21st. Get Lightning in a Bottle Tickets BUY TICKETS Tickets have different tiers to them, and each type type of ticket will go through a tier one release, tier two release, etc. Each tier comes with a rise in prices, so if you you know you're gonna go, it's best to buy as early as you can to save money.

Lightning in a Bottle 2020 Media

