Lollapalooza 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Lollapalooza happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next Lollapalooza: one show, four days, with lots of after-show events happening. About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park, with lots of after shows and late night partying. You can check out legendary Lolla experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, you also get the full run of music styles: rock, blues, pop, hip hop, indie music and electronic music. The confirmed Lollapalooza 2018 dates are August 2 - 5. The Lollapalooza 2018 lineup is out and Lollapalooza 2018 tickets are below!

The official Lollapalooza 2018 dates are August 2 - 5!

