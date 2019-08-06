Lollapalooza 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Lollapalooza 2019 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next Lollapalooza: one show, four days, with lots of after-show events happening.
You'll find a lineup of indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.
Check back for updates on when tickets will go on on sale!
About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lolla experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, you also get a lineup with a full run of music styles: rock, blues, pop, hip hop, indie music and electronic music!
The confirmed Lollapalooza dates dates are August 1 - 4, 2019. These are the official dates.
The Lollapalooza 2019 lineup and Lollapalooza 2019 tickets are below!
Lollapalooza dates for 2019 have been confirmed! August 1- 4!
Lollapalooza 2019 could be your best weekend festival of the year
Who do you want in the Lollapalooza 2019 lineup? TELL US >
Check back for updates on when Lollapalooza tickets will go on sale! SEE TICKETS >
Lollapalooza 2019 will have a lineup of indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles