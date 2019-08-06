Lollapalooza 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Lollapalooza 2019 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next Lollapalooza: one show, four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

You'll find a lineup of indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lolla experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, you also get a lineup with a full run of music styles: rock, blues, pop, hip hop, indie music and electronic music!

The confirmed Lollapalooza dates dates are August 1 - 4, 2019. These are the official dates.

The Lollapalooza 2019 lineup: