Lost In Dreams 2022 is a “two-day exploration of art, music & lucid dreams” that happens at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are already on sale, and it has a lineup of melodic dubstep, future bass, vocal-driven dance music, bass, dubstep, and more.
Lost in Dreams tickets are available in General Admission and VIP weekend tickets. General Admission tickets are 18+ while VIP tickets are 21+. You can get in for only a $20 deposit. Hit the Lost In Dreams 2022 tickets section below for details and access to passes.
The Lost In Dreams lineup includes Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more. Hit the Lost In Dreams 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.
