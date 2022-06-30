     
 
Lost in Dreams 2022
Start Date: September 30
End Date: October 1
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
 
 

Lost In Dreams 2022 is a “two-day exploration of art, music & lucid dreams” that happens at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are already on sale, and it has a lineup of melodic dubstep, future bass, vocal-driven dance music, bass, dubstep, and more.

 

Lost in Dreams tickets are available in General Admission and VIP weekend tickets. General Admission tickets are 18+ while VIP tickets are 21+. You can get in for only a $20 deposit. Hit the Lost In Dreams 2022 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Lost In Dreams lineup includes Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more. Hit the Lost In Dreams 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

 

The Lost In Dreams 2022 dates are Sept 30 - October 1. This has been confirmed on the Lost In Dreams website.

 

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

 

 

Lost in Dreams Lineup 2022

 

FESTIVAL lineup 2022

 

The Lost in Dreams lineup for 2022! Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more. Check back for updates.

 

 

