Lost In Dreams 2023 is a “two-day exploration of art, music & lucid dreams” that happens at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are already on sale, and it has a lineup of melodic dubstep, future bass, vocal-driven dance music, bass, dubstep, and more.

The expected Lost In Dreams 2023 dates are Sept 29 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

The last Lost In Dreams lineup Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more.

The Lost in Dreams schedule will be posted here when it's announced.