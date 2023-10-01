Lost In Dreams 2023 is a “two-day exploration of art, music & lucid dreams” that happens at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are already on sale, and it has a lineup of melodic dubstep, future bass, vocal-driven dance music, bass, dubstep, and more.
Lost in Dreams tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Lost In Dreams 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.
Lost In Dreams lineup hasn't been annouced yet. Hit the Lost In Dreams 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.
Lost In Dreams 2023 dates are Sept 29 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.
Lost In Dreams lineup Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more.
2023 Lost in Dreams lineup and Lost In Dreams 2023 tickets are below!
Lost In Dreams happens at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Lost In Dreams 2023 dates are September 29 - 30
Lost In Dreams playlist
The Lost in Dreams schedule will be posted here when it's announced.
