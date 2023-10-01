     
 
Lost in Dreams 2023
Start Date: September 29
End Date: September 30
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
 
 

Lost In Dreams 2023 is a “two-day exploration of art, music & lucid dreams” that happens at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are already on sale, and it has a lineup of melodic dubstep, future bass, vocal-driven dance music, bass, dubstep, and more.

 

Lost in Dreams tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The Lost In Dreams lineup hasn't been annouced yet.

 

The expected Lost In Dreams 2023 dates are Sept 29 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

The last Lost In Dreams lineup Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more.

 

The 2023 Lost in Dreams lineup and Lost In Dreams 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Lost in Dreams Lineup 2023

 

The Lost In Dreams lineup will be posted here when it's annnounced.

 

 

The previous Lost in Dreams lineup had Slander, Audien, Trivecta, Pauline Herr , Haliene, So Tuff So Cute, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Madeon and more.

 

 

 

 

 

