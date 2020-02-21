     
 
Lost Lands 2020
Start Date: September 25
End Date: September 27
Thornville, Ohio, USA
 
 

Lost Lands 2020 tickets are on sale! Tickets are available as General Admission tickets as weekend passes. Early Entry passes are also on sale, camping options include Festival and Jurassic options. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for details and access to tickets!

 

The official Lost Lands 2020 dates are September 25 - 27! This has been confirmed on Twitter and on the Lost Lands website.

 

Lost Lands 2020 is the continuation of of the music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. You can expect a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more!

 

The last Lost Lands lineup included Excision B2B Illenium, Slander B2B Spag Heddy, Peekaboo, Mastodon, Blunts & Blondes B2B HE$H, Zeds Dead and so many more.

 

The festival is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme. You're encouraged to "escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass." If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

 

The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

 

The Lost Lands 2020 lineup & Lost Lands 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Lost Lands tickets will are on sale! Tickets are available as General Admission tickets as weekend passes. Early Entry passes are also on sale, camping options include Festival and Jurassic options.

 

Hit the button for more details & access to tickets!

 

 

LOST LANDS 2020 MEDIA

 



 



 

 



 



 

The Lost Lands 2020 dates are official

 

 

 

 

The new Excision Lost Lands Mix & Compilation

 

 

 



 



 

 

 



 

This is the Lost Lands map from the previous event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be laid out

 

 



 



 

 


 



 

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

Official Lost Lands aftermovie

 

 

 

 

LOST LANDS 2020 LINEUP

 



 

 

Lost Lands Lineup

 

The Lost Lands lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. The previous Lost Lands lineup included Excision B2B Illenium, Slander B2B Spag Heddy, Peekaboo, Mastodon, Blunts & Blondes B2B HE$H, Zeds Dead and more. Check back for updates!

 

 

