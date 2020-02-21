Lost Lands 2020 tickets are on sale! Tickets are available as General Admission tickets as weekend passes. Early Entry passes are also on sale, camping options include Festival and Jurassic options. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for details and access to tickets!
Lost Lands 2020 is the continuation of of the music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. You can expect a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more!
The last Lost Lands lineup included Excision B2B Illenium, Slander B2B Spag Heddy, Peekaboo, Mastodon, Blunts & Blondes B2B HE$H, Zeds Dead and so many more.
The festival is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme. You're encouraged to "escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass." If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!
The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.
