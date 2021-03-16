     
 
Lost Lands 2021
Start Date: September 24
End Date: September 26
Thornville, Ohio, USA
 

Lost Lands 2021 is a music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. It has a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more!

 

Lost Lands 2021 tickets will go on on sale Thursday, March 18 at 2:00 PM EST. General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets will be on sale. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for details on tickets and prices.

 

There's usually a Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival. Friday & Saturday.

 

The last Lost Lands lineup included Excision B2B Illenium, Slander B2B Spag Heddy, Peekaboo, Mastodon, Blunts & Blondes B2B HE$H, Zeds Dead and so many more.

 

The official Lost Lands 2021 dates are September 24 -26, This has been confirmed on the festival website.

 

The festival is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme. You're encouraged to "escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass." If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

 

The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

 

The Lost Lands 2021 lineup & Lost Lands 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Lost Lands tickets will go on on sale Thursday, March 18 at 2:00 PM EST. General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets will be on sale.

 

You can also buy a Wednesday early entry add-on or Thursday early entry add-on. Parking passes will be available too.

 

 

Hit the button for details and access to tickets:

 

 

What are you gonna wear to Lost Lands 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!

 

 

Lost Lands 2021 dates are official: September 24 - 26, tickets are on sale soon

 

 


Lost Lands 2021 will be like this

 

 

Lost Lands 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

 

The new Excision Lost Lands Mix & Compilation

 

 

Will you be part of the tribal gathering that is Lost Lands 2021?

 

 

Check the status of Lost Lands 2021 tickets

 

 

This is the Lost Lands map from the previous event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2021 event might be laid out

 

 

You can get your freak on at Lost Lands 2021

 

 


 

Performances at Lost Lands 2021 will be this intense

 

 

 

Lost Lands 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

 

Official Lost Lands aftermovie

 

 

 

 

The Lost Lands lineup for 2021 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The previous Lost Lands lineup included Excision B2B Illenium, Slander B2B Spag Heddy, Peekaboo, Mastodon, Blunts & Blondes B2B HE$H, Zeds Dead and more. Check back for updates!

 

