Lost Lands Music Festival 2018

Lost Lands 2018 is the continuation of of the music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. You can expect plenty of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more! The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The Lost Lands lineup & Lost Lands tickets are below!

Lost Lands 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Lost Lands updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >