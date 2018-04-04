     
 
Lost Lands Music Festival 2018
Start Date: September 14
End Date: September 16
Thornville, Ohio
USA
 
 
 

Lost Lands 2018 is the continuation of of the music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. You can expect plenty of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more! The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The Lost Lands lineup & Lost Lands tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Lost Lands 2018 Community

Lost Lands Music Festival Media

Lost Lands Music Festival | Linep | Tickets | Dates

Lost Lands Music Festival | Linep | Tickets | Dates

Official Lost Lands aftermovie

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lost Lands Music Festival 2018 Lineup

Lost Lands Music Festival lineup

The Lost Lands Music Festival lineup for 2018

 

