Love Saves The Day 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Love Saves The Day 2018 will return for a seventh year to Bristol's Eastville Park in 2018, as a two-day event on May 25 - 26. It hosts House, Techno, Disco, Dubstep, Electro, Bass, Hip Hop and Alternative music!

Headliner Fatboy Slim and Sampha champion each night on the mian stage, check the rest of the music on six additional stages: Centre Stage, Paradiso, Lonely Hearts Club, Lost Gardens and Bromama! The Love Saves The Day 2018 lineup and Love Saves The Day 2018 tickets are below!

The first wave LSTD lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >

Love Saves The Day 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Love Saves The Day updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

Love Saves The Day 2018 Photos



A Love Saves The Day 2018 lineup clue! SEE LINEUP > Love Saves The Day will have specialty stages The Love Saves The Day main stage Love Saves The Day crowd vibez! Photo by Jake Davis for Here & Now



