Love Saves The Day 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Love Saves The Day 2018
Start Date: May 25
End Date: May 26
Bristol, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Love Saves The Day 2018 will return for a seventh year to Bristol's Eastville Park in 2018, as a two-day event on May 25 - 26. It hosts House, Techno, Disco, Dubstep, Electro, Bass, Hip Hop and Alternative music!

 

Headliner Fatboy Slim and Sampha champion each night on the mian stage, check the rest of the music on six additional stages: Centre Stage, Paradiso, Lonely Hearts Club, Lost Gardens and Bromama! The Love Saves The Day 2018 lineup and Love Saves The Day 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

The first wave LSTD lineup is out!

 

 

 

Love Saves The Day 2018 Photos


A Love Saves The Day 2018 lineup clue!

 

Love Saves The Day will have specialty stages

 

The Love Saves The Day main stage

 

Love Saves The Day crowd vibez! Photo by Jake Davis for Here & Now

 

 

 

 


 

Love Saves The Day 2018 Lineup

The Love Saves The Day first wave lineup for 2018!

 

 

GET LSTD TICKETS >
 
 
 
