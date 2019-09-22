     
 
Love Saves The Day 2019
Start Date: May 25
End Date: May 26
Bristol, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Love Saves The Day 2019 is an all out party featuring a lineup of House, Techno, Disco, Dubstep, Electro, Bass, Hip Hop & Alternative music!

 

Tickets are now on sale!

 

The Love Saves The Day dates are May 25 - 26, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The festival is located at Eastville Park in Bristol.

 

The Love Saves The Day 2019 lineup and Love Saves The Day 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Love Saves The Day 2019 Lineup

Love Saves The Day lineup

The Love Saves The Day lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Love Saves The Day lineup?

 
