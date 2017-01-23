     
 
  FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE
More ...
 
 
  Music Festivals   Festival News   Film Festivals   Tech Conferences    Festival Videos   Tour Dates Search  
 
   
Moogfest 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: May 18
End Date: May 21
Durham, North Carolina
USA
 
 

Moogfest honors Bob Moog, the creator of the Moog synthesizer, so there’s lots of Moog use at the festival. The entire Moogfest thing centers around artists that create “unique and groundbreaking musical experiences that embody the essence of Bob Moog’s visionary and creative spirit.” The Moogfest 2017 dates are May 18 - 21. The Moogfest 2017 lineup and Moogfest 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Moogfest 2017 News

Make Moogfest 2017 amazing

 

Here's the story on Moogfest 2017 tickets FIND OUT MORE >

 

More additions to the Moogfest 2017 Future Thought lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

Check back for updates from Moogfest 2017!

 

An initial Moogfest 2017 lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >

 

Moogfest 2017 tickets are on sale GET TICKETS >

 

Moogfest 2017 has come into orbit FIND OUT MORE >

 

Get Moogfest 2017 updates by joining us on Facebook GET STARTED >

 

Get psyched for Moogfest 2017 w/ these videos WATCH >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moogfest 2017 Photos

Moogfest 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Make your Moogfest 2017 amazing

 

Moogfest 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Moogfest 2017 will be amazing

 

 

 


 

Moogfest 2017 Lineup

Future Sound
Lineup not announced yet

 

Future Thought
Nona Hendryx
KING
Moor Mother
Princess Nokia
Syrinx
K-HAND
Nick Zinner
Haxan Cloak
Pharmakon
Elysia Crampton
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein of Survive
Jas Shaw of Simian Mobile Disco
Shanti Celeste
Mary Lattimore
Wolf Eyes
COLLEEN
Laraaji
Marisa Anderson
Visible Cloaks
Russell Butler
Synth Library
Elon Katz

 
 
www.moogfest.com
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
> VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
 
  Spacelab
Store		  
 
Spacelab Store
 
RAVE   CAMPING
     
WOMENS   MENS
     
MUSIC   GEAR
 
VISIT STORE
 
     
 

Sort

Festivals

  
     
   
     
 
USA
CANADA
UK
EUROPE
AUSTRALIA
ASIA
MUSIC
FILM
ALL
TECH
TOUR DATES
 
 
     
 
2016   2017   2018
 
     
  Music Festival News  
 
 
     
  Spacelab
Connect		  
 
     
Facebook   Instagram
     
Twitter   Google+
     
LinkedIn   RSS
 
     
   
     
  Recently Updated Events  
 
 
Glastonbury Festival 2017
Boston Calling 2017
CRSSD Festival 2017
SXSW Music 2017
Something Wonderful 2017
Moogfest 2017
Middlelands 2017
Bonnaroo 2017
 
 
  Longform  
   
 

MUSIC FESTIVAL NEWS >
.
TOUR DATES >
.
MUSIC REVIEWS >


MUSIC FEATURES >

 
 


 
 
 
SPACELAB
Creative Commons Copyright, 2017. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS LONGFORM STORE CONNECT  
USA REVIEWS CLOTHING FACEBOOK  
CANADA FEATURES RAVE INSTAGRAM  
EUROPE   MUSIC GOOGLE +  
AUSTRALIA     LINKEDIN  
ASIA     RSS  
FILM        
TECH        
NEWS        

 

  
     
     
 
     