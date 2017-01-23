Moogfest 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Moogfest honors Bob Moog, the creator of the Moog synthesizer, so there’s lots of Moog use at the festival. The entire Moogfest thing centers around artists that create “unique and groundbreaking musical experiences that embody the essence of Bob Moog’s visionary and creative spirit.” The Moogfest 2017 dates are May 18 - 21. The Moogfest 2017 lineup and Moogfest 2017 tickets are below!
Future Thought
Nona Hendryx
KING
Moor Mother
Princess Nokia
Syrinx
K-HAND
Nick Zinner
Haxan Cloak
Pharmakon
Elysia Crampton
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein of Survive
Jas Shaw of Simian Mobile Disco
Shanti Celeste
Mary Lattimore
Wolf Eyes
COLLEEN
Laraaji
Marisa Anderson
Visible Cloaks
Russell Butler
Synth Library
Elon Katz