Moonrise Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: August 12
End Date: August 13
Baltimore, Maryland
USA
 
 
 

The Moonrise Festival is an electronic music festival in Baltimore, Maryland, that's held at Pimlico Race Course. Check out electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance and more in a diverse lineup of acts! The dates for Moonrise Festival 2017 are August 12 - 13. The Moonrise Festival 2017 lineup and Moonrise Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

UPDATE: Festival organizers are offering Saturday ticket holders a chance to attend Sunday with their Saturday ticket! FIND OUT MORE >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2017 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Moonrise Festival video performances and live sets.
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Moonrise Festival Aftermovie

Click to Play The Chainsmokers at Moonrise Festival

Click to Play NGHTMRE at Moonrise Festival

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2017 Photos

Moonrise Festival 2017 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Moonrise Festival updates for 2017 JOIN >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2017 Lineup

Moonrise Festival 2017 Lineup

The 2017 Moonrise Festival lineup

 
   
 
