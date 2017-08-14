Moonrise Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

|
The Moonrise Festival is an electronic music festival in Baltimore, Maryland, that's held at Pimlico Race Course. Check out electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance and more in a diverse lineup of acts! The dates for Moonrise Festival 2017 are August 12 - 13. The Moonrise Festival 2017 lineup and Moonrise Festival 2017 tickets are below!
UPDATE: Festival organizers are offering Saturday ticket holders a chance to attend Sunday with their Saturday ticket!
Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Moonrise Festival video performances and live sets.
|Watch a video by clicking on a title below:
|
|
|
Moonrise Festival 2017
Moonrise Festival 2017
Moonrise Festival 2017
Moonrise Festival 2017
Join our Facebook Event Group to get Moonrise Festival updates for 2017
The 2017 Moonrise Festival lineup