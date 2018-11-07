     
 
  FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE
More ...
 
 
  Music Festivals   Festival News   Film Festivals   Tech Conferences    Festival Videos   Tour Dates Search  
 
   
Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: May 26
End Date: May 28
Detroit, Michigan
USA
 
 

Movement Music Festival is on in Detroit. Also known as Movement, it gives you a classic Detroit techno experience alongside other genres of electronic music and EDM! Festival organizer Paxahau puts together one of the best events over Memorial Day weekend. The Movement Music Festival 2018 dates are May 26 - 28. The Movement Music Festival 2018 lineup and Movement Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Who do you want to see in the 2018 Movement Music Festival lineup? TELL US >

 

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Movement updates for 2018! JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

Movement 2018 Video


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Movement video performances and live sets.
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Movement Detroit Recap Video

Click to Play Movement Aftermovie

Click to Play Carl Cox - Movement Music Festival

Click to Play Joseph Capriati - Movement Music Festival

Click to Play Rebekah - Movement Music Festival

 

 

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 Photos

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Make Movement Music Festival 2018 amazing!

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival tickets are on sale now! Going fast! GET TICKETS >

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival 2018 will be a tribal convergence

GET TICKETS >

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The 2018 Movement Music Festival can be your playground

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival 2018 will be a convergence of sight & sound, techno and other forms of electronic music

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival 2018 will be a good times weekend

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival 2018 headliners could be some big names

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival 2018 will have great underground music to experience

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival 2018 is your chance to get your groove on in your own way

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival 2018 could be HUUUGE

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Movement Music Festival 2018 lineup will have the best names in techno and electronic music

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2018 Lineup

The 2018 Movement Music Festival lineup has not been announced yet.

 

Who do you want to see in the Movement Music Festival lineup?
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
   
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE >
 
 
  Spacelab
Store		  
 
Spacelab Store
 
Capture Your Revolution
Your revolution is happening, and you’ll be there to capture it all.
 
   
         
BLACK   BLUE   PINK
 
VISIT AMAZON STORE
 
     
  Music Festival News  
 
 
The EDC MEXICO 2018 Lineup Is Out!
 
The HANGOUT FEST 2018 Lineup Is Out!
 
The SHAKY KNEES MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018 Dates Have Been Confirmed!
 
The Second Phase SXSW MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018 Revealed
 
The BUKU MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018 Lineup Is Out!
 
     
   
     
 

Sort

Festivals

  
     
   
     
 
USA
CANADA
UK
EUROPE
AUSTRALIA
ASIA
MUSIC
FILM
 
     
 
2017   2018
 
     
  Spacelab
Connect		  
 
         
Facebook   Instagram   Twitter
         
Google+   LinkedIn   RSS
 
     
 

 

 

  
     
  Recently Updated Events  
 
 
Sasquatch Festival 2018
NXNE 2018
CRSSD Festival Fall 2017
Rock In Rio 2018
Imagine Music Festival 2018
Life Is Beautiful 2018
Pop Montreal 2018
Nocturnal Wonderland 2018
 
 


 
 
 
SPACELAB
Creative Commons Copyright, 2017. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS LONGFORM STORE CONNECT  
USA REVIEWS CLOTHING FACEBOOK  
CANADA FEATURES RAVE INSTAGRAM  
EUROPE   MUSIC GOOGLE +  
AUSTRALIA     LINKEDIN  
ASIA     RSS  
FILM        
TECH        
NEWS        

 

  
     
     
 
     