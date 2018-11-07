Movement Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Movement Music Festival is on in Detroit. Also known as Movement, it gives you a classic Detroit techno experience alongside other genres of electronic music and EDM! Festival organizer Paxahau puts together one of the best events over Memorial Day weekend. The Movement Music Festival 2018 dates are May 26 - 28. The Movement Music Festival 2018 lineup and Movement Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

Who do you want to see in the 2018 Movement Music Festival lineup? TELL US >

Movement Music Festival 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Movement updates for 2018! JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >