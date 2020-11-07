2020 Movement tickets are now on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets.

Movement Music Festival 2020 in Detroit features a lineup of classic Detroit techno alongside other genres of electronic music and EDM! Check for updates on the lineup and when tickets will go on sale!

The CONFIRMED 2020 Movement Music Festival dates are May 23 - 25. This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and on the Movement website. It usually happens over Memorial Day weekend, so it's no surprise the the Movement dates are in line with that again for 2020.

The previous Movement Music Festival lineup lineup included Amelie Lens, Carl Craig, Charlotte de Witte, Nicole Moudaber, Gucci Mane, Kevin Saunderson, Audion, GRiZ, Hot Since 82 and more!

The Movement Music Festival 2020 lineup and Movement Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!