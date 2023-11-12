Movement Music Festival 2023 in Detroit features a lineup of classic Detroit techno alongside other genres of electronic music and EDM.

Movement 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Movement Music Festival 2023 tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The expected Movement Music Festival 2023 dates are May 27 - 29 in Hart Plaza, Detroit. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The Movement Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Movement Music Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The previous Movement Music Festival lineup included Adam Beyer, Ellen Alien, Jon Hopkins, Anfisa Letyago, Richie Hawtin, Carl Craig, LTJ Bukem, Derrick Craig and more.

The Movement Music Festival 2023 lineup and Movement Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

The Movement Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.