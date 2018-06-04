     
 
Music Midtown 2018
Start Date: September 15
End Date: September 16
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 
 

Music Midtown is an Atlanta music festival with indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta in Piedmont Park. It's a multi-stage event with a focus on a quality lineup and a great weekend for a September music festival in the sun! The Music Midtown 2018 dates are Sept. 15 - 16. These are the official and confirmed festival dates.

 

The Music Midtown 2018 lineup and Music Midtown 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2018 Media

Music Midtown 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Music Midtown 2018 dates are official!

 

Check back for updates on the Music Midtown lineup for 2018

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2018 tickets are not on sale. Check back for updates on tickets as they get announced!

 


 

Music Midtown 2018 Lineup

The 2018 Music Midtown lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for lineup rumors and updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Music Midtown lineup?
