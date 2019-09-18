     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Nightmare Festival 2019
 
Photos by Nightmare Festival
 
NIGHTMARE FESTIVAL IS A NICHE HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL THAT BRINGS AN INTIMATE FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE
 

Nightmare Festival is a three-day electronic music festival with a lineup of lots of bass music, dubstep, house, trap, various trance genres and even hardstyle!

 

It's a smaller niche Halloween festival that brings a more intimate experience than the huge EDM festivals with huge crowds. It usually happens at Four Quarters Farm. The dates are October 19 - 20.

 

CHECK OUT OUR NIGHTMARE festival GUIDE >

 

Nightmare Festival tickets are still available! See the ticket section below for details and access to tickets.

 

Tipper, Gramtik & Liquid Stranger headline! Check out the complete listing in or Nightmare Festival Guide.

 

For more music festival experiences visit our Music Festival Guide.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nightmare Festival 2019

 

What are you gonna wear to Nightmare Festival 2019? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
2019        
         
 
     
 
     