Nightmare Festival 2019

Nightmare Festival is a three-day electronic music festival with a lineup of lots of bass music, dubstep, house, trap, various trance genres and even hardstyle!

It's a smaller niche Halloween festival that brings a more intimate experience than the huge EDM festivals with huge crowds. It usually happens at Four Quarters Farm. The dates are October 19 - 20.

Nightmare Festival tickets are still available! See the ticket section below for details and access to tickets.

Tipper, Gramtik & Liquid Stranger headline! Check out the complete listing in or Nightmare Festival Guide.

