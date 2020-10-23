The first wave 2020 Noise Pop lineup is out with Raphael Saadiq, Maya Jane Coles, Helado Negro, Shigeto Live Ensemble, Jamila Woods and more! See the lineup section farther below for the full lineup poster!
Noise Pop 2020 is a torch bearer of noisy indie pop. Its lineup has broadened in recent years to include all sorts of indie music, including hip hop, electronic music and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 25, hit the ticket section farther below for details & access to tickets!
It started in the early nineties as a one night deal with 5 bands in a small club, and has grown over time to include multiple days, multiple locations, film screenings, panels, and art.
Noise Pop includes shows at some great San Francisco venues like Bottom of the Hill, Cafe Du Nord, The Fillmore, The Independent, Great American Music Hall and Slim's. You can club-hop through the entire week and get an expanded experience of what the scene is like when it's infiltrated by national & international acts alongside local talent.