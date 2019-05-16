The North Coast Music Festival lineup is out! Bassnectar and Major Lazer headline! Jai Wolf, Tchami, Big Wild, Gorgon City, Flux Pavilion and Jauz also top the lineup! See the lineup poster farther below for a complete listing.

North Coast Music Festival tickets are now on sale! Get details and buy tickets in the ticket section below.

North Coast Music Festival is going through some changes for its 10 year anniversary ... there's a new location at Northerly Island At Huntington Bank Pavilion!

The North Coast Music Festival 2019 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend in Union Park, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop. The North Coast Music Festival dates are Aug. 30 - 31.

