The Okkechobee Festival lineup for 2020 is out! See the lineup poster farther below in the lineup section.

Okeechobee Music Festival tickets will go back on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 10:00 AM EST!

Okeechobee Music Festival 2020 is on! After a fallow year, Okeechobee parent company Soundslinger has partnered with EDM festival organizers Insomniac Events! The confirmed 2020 Okeechobee Festival dates are March 5 - 8.

As for now, their promising a mix of music genres and the inclusion of Jungle 51 for Okeechobee 2020.

Past festivals have included 325 artists performing across nine stages. Most festivals have art, but Okeechobee takes art to a new level with on and off-site projects, commissioned art and more.

There's no telling what's in store for 2020, but past incarnations of Okeechobee Festival centered the music experience around the Grove, which housed three stages: Be Stage, Here Stage and the Now Stage. There was also lots of Yoga with Yogachobee and the fantastic beach with Aquachobee.

The Okeechobee Music Festival 2020 lineup and Okeechobee Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

The Okeechobee Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.