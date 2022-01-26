     
 
Osheaga 2022
Start Date: July 29
End Date: July 31
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

 

 
 
 

Osheaga 2022 is an indie music festival with a lineup of electronic music, indie rock and hip hop. Check back for updates on tickets and lineup! Osheaga takes the best national talent in Canada and puts them alongside international performers for a dynamite weekend in Montreal.

 

Osheaga 2022 tickets are on sale. General Admission, Gold and Platinum tickets are available. Hit the Osheaga tickets section below for more details on tickets and access to passes.

 

There has been initial release of the Osheaga 2022 lineup in the form of the three headliners: Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Due Lipa. The rest of the lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates on the the Osheaga lineup section below.

 

The official Osheaga 2022 dates are July 29 - 31. This has been confirmed on the Osheaga website.

 

It happenes at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène with side-by-side main stages. You get multiple stages of different sizes to provide a variety of live music experiences.

 

The last Osheaga lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Foo Fighters headline, Vampire Weekend, Lewis Capaldi, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Brockhampton and more.

 

The Osheaga 2022 lineup and Osheaga 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Osheaga tickets are on sale. They were available as single-day tickets for each of the three days.

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets and access to passes:

 

OSHEAGA TICKETS

 

 

 

Osheaga Lineup

The Osheaga lineup for 2022 so far! oo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Due Lipa.

 

Check back for updates on the complete lineup.

 

 

