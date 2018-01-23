     
 
Start Date: August 10
End Date: August 12
San Francisco, California
USA
 
 
 

Outside Lands in San Francisco started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park. Now it clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. The confirmed Outside Lands 2018 dates are August 10 - 12. The Outside Lands 2018 lineup and Outside Lands 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Outside Lands tickets for 2018 are not on sale. Tickets are likely to go on sale in the new year. Check back for updates on tickets as they get announced!

 

 

 

The 2018 Outside Lands lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for lineup rumors and updates!

 

blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
