Outside Lands 2019

Outside Lands started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now it clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage.
The Outside Lands lineup for 2019! Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots headline! The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson.Paak, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves and Lil Wayne also top the list!