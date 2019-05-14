The Outside Lands day lineups are out! Check out who's playing on what day, and hit the tickets section for more information on when day tickets will go on sale.

Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots headline! The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson.Paak, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves and Lil Wayne also top the list! See the full lineup poster below.

Outside Lands started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now it clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage.

The Outside Lands 2019 lineup and Outside Lands 2019 tickets are below!

Outside Lands 2019 Tickets Outside Lands tickets are on sale! You can get weekend General Admission tickets, VIP and Golden Gate Passes! BUY WEEKEND TICKETS Day tickets are now also on sale but have a separate link! Click below to get day tickets! BUY DAY TICKETS