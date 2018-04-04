Paradiso Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Paradiso Festival at The Gorge is a monster electronic music festival created by Live Nation and known as the “largest Electronic Dance Music event ever staged in the Pacific Northwest.” 20,000 people gather in the mountains to celebrate EDM genres like electro, trance, house, and more! Epic. The Paradiso Festival 2018 lineup and Paradiso Festival tickets are below!

Paradiso Festival 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Paradiso Festival updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >