Park ‘N Rave Bassrush: Blunts & Blondes

The Blunts & Blondes Park ‘N Rave for Bassrush is happening on Saturday, April 10th at NOS Events in SanBernadino, California. There's three performances: Blunts & Blondes, Hesh and Bawldy.

Bassrush from Insomniac is a pure bass music. Hard-hittin', bass-face makin', head-bangin' BASS MUSIC! drum & bass, dubstep and anything with deep sustained bass grooves.

The event starts at 6:00 PM and goes until 10 PM and is a 18+ event. Also see the Bassrush for Blunts & Blondes in Orlando and the Park ‘N Rave Bassrush for Liquid Stranger for another event in this series.