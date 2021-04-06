     
 
Park ‘N Rave Bassrush 2021: Blunts & Blondes
Date: April 10
San Bernardino, California, USA
 

The Blunts & Blondes Park ‘N Rave for Bassrush is happening on Saturday, April 10th at NOS Events in SanBernadino, California. There's three performances: Blunts & Blondes, Hesh and Bawldy.

 

Bassrush from Insomniac is a pure bass music. Hard-hittin', bass-face makin', head-bangin' BASS MUSIC! drum & bass, dubstep and anything with deep sustained bass grooves.

 

The event starts at 6:00 PM and goes until 10 PM and is a 18+ event. Also see the Bassrush for Blunts & Blondes in Orlando and the Park ‘N Rave Bassrush for Liquid Stranger for another event in this series.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Park ‘N Rave Bassrush: Blunts & Blondes

 

 

Blunts & Blondes - Run The City

 
   
 
