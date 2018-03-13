     
 
Pitchfork Music Festival 2018
Start Date: July 20
End Date: July 22
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 
 
 

The Pitchfork Music Festival has become a highly regarded music festival with alternative, rap & hip-hop, electronic & dance music! On Twitter it often goes by #pitchforkfest, and the Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 dates are July 20 - 22. The Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 lineup is out and Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pitchfork Festival Lineup

FRIDAY, JULY 20
Tame Impala
Courtney Barnett 
Mount Kimbie 
Big Thief 
Earl Sweatshirt 
Syd 
Julien Baker 
Saba 
Open Mike Eagle 
Julie Byrne 
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
The Curls 
 
SATURDAY, JULY 21
Fleet Foxes 
The War on Drugs
Blood Orange 
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Moses Sumney 
Kelela
Girlpool 
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith 
Circuit des Yeux 
Nilüfer Yanya 
Zola Jesus 
berhana 
Paul Cherry
 
SUNDAY, JULY 22
Ms. Lauryn Hill–The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Performance
Chaka Khan 
DRAM
Noname 
Japandroids 
(Sandy) Alex G
Alex Cameron
Smino 
Japanese Breakfast 
Kelly Lee Owens
Ravyn Lenae 
Kweku Collins
Irreversible Entanglements
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya 
 
 
 
