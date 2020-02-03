     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Pitchfork Music Festival 2020
Start Date: July 17
End Date: July 19
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 
 
 

The CONFIRMED 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival dates are July 17 - 19! This has been confirmed on Twitter and on the Pitchfork Music Festival website.

 

You can get Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 tickets now! They're available in Early Bird and Early Bird PLUS passes. Hit the Pitchfork Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 is a highly regarded music festival with a lineup of indie and electronic music and hip hop for a great weekend in Union Park in Chicago! Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!


This will be the 15 anniversary of the Pitchfork Music Festival and will have more than 40 bands over three days in Chicago's Union Park. Last time around, Pitchfork Radio did a livestream broadcast in Pitchfork Radio.

 

The last Pitchfork Music Festival lineup had Haim, The Isley Brothers and Robyn as headliners. Mavis Staples, Belle and Sebastian, Charli XCX, Earl Sweatshirt, Stereolab and Whitney also topped the lineup.

 

There's also usually other great events happening at the the festival like CHIRP Record Fair, Renegade Craft Fair, Flatstock Poster Fair, Book Fort, Kids’ Zone and Louder Than A Bomb Poets featuring Chicago Authors.

 

The Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 lineup and Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 Media

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020

 

What are you gonna wear to Pitchfork Music Festival 2020? SHOP NOW >

 

 

2020 Pitchfork Music Festival

 

Check back to find out when 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival dates become official

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 can be your funnest festival weekend of the year

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020

 

Check back for updates on the Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 lineup

 

The 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival dates are July 17 - 19

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020

 

The 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival will have more than 40 bands over three days in Chicago's Union Park

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 can be your funnest weekend of the summer

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020

 

Check back for updates on 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival tickets are on sale! They're available in Early Bird and Early Bird PLUS passes.

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Pitchfork Festival Lineup 2020

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020

 

The Pitchfork Music Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

BUY TICKETS


blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2020. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     