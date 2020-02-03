The CONFIRMED 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival dates are July 17 - 19! This has been confirmed on Twitter and on the Pitchfork Music Festival website.

You can get Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 tickets now! They're available in Early Bird and Early Bird PLUS passes. Hit the Pitchfork Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 is a highly regarded music festival with a lineup of indie and electronic music and hip hop for a great weekend in Union Park in Chicago! Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!





This will be the 15 anniversary of the Pitchfork Music Festival and will have more than 40 bands over three days in Chicago's Union Park. Last time around, Pitchfork Radio did a livestream broadcast in Pitchfork Radio.

The last Pitchfork Music Festival lineup had Haim, The Isley Brothers and Robyn as headliners. Mavis Staples, Belle and Sebastian, Charli XCX, Earl Sweatshirt, Stereolab and Whitney also topped the lineup.

There's also usually other great events happening at the the festival like CHIRP Record Fair, Renegade Craft Fair, Flatstock Poster Fair, Book Fort, Kids’ Zone and Louder Than A Bomb Poets featuring Chicago Authors.

The Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 lineup and Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!