Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!

The official Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 dates are September 16 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Primavera Sound website.

Primavera Sound Los Angeles tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 ticket section farther blow details on prices and access to passes.

The Primavera Sound Los Angeles lineup has Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake, Khruangbin, Mitski, Clairo, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Stereolab and more. Hit the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 lineup section for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Primavera Sound in Los Angeles will create a new US-based version of the Spain music festival. Primavera Sound is continuing it's global expansion.

In 2022, PrimaveraSound in Spain will be held in two cities over two consecutive weekends: Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Madrid. As Primavera Sound organizers said “double site - double excitement.”

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 tickets and the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 lineup are below!

Primavera Sound Los Angeles Live Stream 2022

Come back here to watch the Primavera Sound Los Angeles live stream for 2022

Primavera Sound 2022 Media

Primavera Sound Los Angeles map Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 will be like this