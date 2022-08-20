     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
 
 
 

 

   
Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022
Start Date: September 16
End Date: September 18
Los Angeles, California, USA
 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!

 

The official Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 dates are September 16 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Primavera Sound website.

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 ticket section farther blow details on prices and access to passes.

 

BUY PRIMAVERA SOUND LA TICKETS

 

The Primavera Sound Los Angeles lineup has Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake, Khruangbin, Mitski, Clairo, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Stereolab and more. Hit the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 lineup section for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

Primavera Sound in Los Angeles will create a new US-based version of the Spain music festival. Primavera Sound is continuing it's global expansion.

 

In 2022, PrimaveraSound in Spain will be held in two cities over two consecutive weekends: Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Madrid. As Primavera Sound organizers said “double site - double excitement.”

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 tickets and the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 lineup are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for more details on tickets and prices:

 

BUY PRIMAVERA SOUND LA TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles Live Stream 2022

 

 

Come back here to watch the Primavera Sound Los Angeles live stream for 2022

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound 2022 Media

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles map

 

 

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 will be like this

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 Lineup

 

primavera sound Los Angeles lineup

 

The Primavera Sound Los Angeles lineup for 2022 has Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake, Khruangbin, Mitski, Clairo, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Stereolab and more.

 

Hit the button below for more details on tickets and prices:

 

BUY PRIMAVERA SOUND LA TICKETS

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2022! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2022. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     