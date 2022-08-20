Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!
The official
Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 dates are September 16 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Primavera Sound website.
Primavera Sound Los Angeles tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 ticket section farther blow details on prices and access to passes.
The
Primavera Sound Los Angeles lineup has Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake, Khruangbin, Mitski, Clairo, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Stereolab and more. Hit the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 lineup section for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.
Primavera Sound in Los Angeles will create a new US-based version of the Spain music festival. Primavera Sound is continuing it's global expansion.
In 2022, PrimaveraSound in Spain will be held in two cities over two consecutive weekends: Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Madrid. As Primavera Sound organizers said “double site - double excitement.”
Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 tickets and the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 lineup are below!
VIDEO
Come back here to watch the Primavera Sound Los Angeles live stream for 2022
Primavera Sound Los Angeles map
VIDEO
Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 will be like this
The Primavera Sound Los Angeles lineup for 2022 has Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake, Khruangbin, Mitski, Clairo, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Stereolab and more.
Hit the button below for more details on tickets and prices: