Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!

The expected Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 dates are May 30 - June 1, If the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

It's location is seaside in the Parc del Fòrum, which is in the southeast part of the Poblenou neighbourhood, between Barcelona and Sant Adrià de Besòs. It's a large outdoor venue with concrete floors and large auditorium areas.

Primavera Sound tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the Primavera Sound 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

Primavera Sound will be what it does best: a major international music festival on the weekends and an urban festival with the Primavera a la Ciutat program for the rest of the week. That means major music festival on the weekend at Parc del Fòrum, and shows in local clubs too.

The previous Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup had Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, Darkside, Le Tigre, Four Tea, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, St Vincent, Charlotte DeWitte, The Mars Volta and more.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Primavera Sound.

There's also Primavera Sound Los Angeles happening too.

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 tickets and the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 lineup are below!

Primavera Sound Barcelona Live Stream 2024

Come back here to watch the Primavera Sound Barcelona live stream for 2024

Primavera Sound 2024 Media

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 will be your best weekend of the year Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 vibes Primavera Sound official playlist Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 will be like this Check the status of the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

The Primavera Sound Barcelona schedule will be posted here when it's announced.