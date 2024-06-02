Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!
The expected Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 dates are May 30 - June 1, If the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
It's location is seaside in the Parc del Fòrum, which is in the southeast part of the Poblenou neighbourhood, between Barcelona and Sant Adrià de Besòs. It's a large outdoor venue with concrete floors and large auditorium areas.
Primavera Sound will be what it does best: a major international music festival on the weekends and an urban festival with the Primavera a la Ciutat program for the rest of the week. That means major music festival on the weekend at Parc del Fòrum, and shows in local clubs too.
The previous Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup had Depeche Mode, Blur, New Order, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey, Depeche Mode, Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, Darkside, Le Tigre, Four Tea, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, St Vincent, Charlotte DeWitte, The Mars Volta and more.
The Primavera Sound lineup before that incuded Dua Lipa, Lorde, Jorja Smith, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Phoenix and more.