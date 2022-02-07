Project Glow tickets are on sale. General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale, as well as Hotel Experience Packages. See the details for each option below the buttons.
Hit the buttons below for more details on prices & access to tickets:
TICKET OPTIONS
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS
General Admission tickets include entry onto the Project GLOW grounds.
VIP TICKETS
VIP tickets include entry onto the Project GLOW grounds, express entry through the VIP entrance, access to VIP viewing areas and first access to stage-front views, premium food and beverage options and exclusive access to reserved restrooms.
HOTEL PACKAGES
GA GLOW WEEKENDER HOTEL EXPERIENCE
The GA Glow Weekender Hotel Experience includes a double occupancy room at the Lyle Washington DC, quick priority entrance to the festival, a shuttle pass, expedited access to the Project Glow after parties, concierge service and more.
VIP STAY & PLAY HOTEL EXPERIENCE
The VIP Stay & Play Hotel Experience includes all of the previous amenities, PLUS a double occupancy room at the Yotel Hotel in Washington DC, express entry through the VIP entrance, exclusive access to VIP viewing areas & first access to stage-front views, premium food and beverage options, exclusive restrooms.
VIP+ PRESIDENTIAL HOTEL EXPERIENCE
The VIP+ PRESIDENTIAL Hotel Experience includes all of the amenities in the previous two options PLUS: a double occupancy room at the Kimpton Banneker Hotel in Washington DC, rooftop VIP+ brunch, expedited access to the Friday Pre-Festival Party and more.