Project Glow is a new festival experience from Insomniac Events in Washington, DC! Project Glow 2022 will be held at RFK Festival Grounds and includes a lineup of trance, progressive house, dubstep, glitch, trap music, electro, electro house, psytrance, future bass and more!

The Project Glow lineup is out with Above & Beyond, Diplo, Blossom, GRiZ, Krewella, Martin Garrix, Seven Lions, Slander and more. Hit the Project Glow 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

Project Glow tickets are on sale. They’re available in General Admission and VIP tickets, as well as Hotel Experience Packages. Hit the Project Glow 2022 tickets section below for details and access to passes and hotel packages.

The Project Glow 2022 dates are Apr. 30 - May 1. This has been verified on the Project Glow website.

RFK Festival Grounds are located at 2400 East Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20003. Parking information will be available soon. The Project Glow hours 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

TICKET OPTIONS GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS

General Admission tickets include entry onto the Project GLOW grounds. VIP TICKETS

VIP tickets include entry onto the Project GLOW grounds, express entry through the VIP entrance, access to VIP viewing areas and first access to stage-front views, premium food and beverage options and exclusive access to reserved restrooms.

HOTEL PACKAGES GA GLOW WEEKENDER HOTEL EXPERIENCE

The GA Glow Weekender Hotel Experience includes a double occupancy room at the Lyle Washington DC, quick priority entrance to the festival, a shuttle pass, expedited access to the Project Glow after parties, concierge service and more. VIP STAY & PLAY HOTEL EXPERIENCE

The VIP Stay & Play Hotel Experience includes all of the previous amenities, PLUS a double occupancy room at the Yotel Hotel in Washington DC, express entry through the VIP entrance, exclusive access to VIP viewing areas & first access to stage-front views, premium food and beverage options, exclusive restrooms. VIP+ PRESIDENTIAL HOTEL EXPERIENCE

The VIP+ PRESIDENTIAL Hotel Experience includes all of the amenities in the previous two options PLUS: a double occupancy room at the Kimpton Banneker Hotel in Washington DC, rooftop VIP+ brunch, expedited access to the Friday Pre-Festival Party and more.