Rolling Loud Toronto 2023 is set to pop for the summer festival season with a lineup of Hip-Hop and alternative music at Ontario Place in Toronto, Canada.
Rolling Loud is the largest Hip Hop festival in the world and it's a three-day event. The Rolling Loud Toronto 2023 dates are expected to be Sept. 8 - 11, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren’t confirmed, so check back for updates on when they become official.
The festival features a lineup of popular and up-and-coming Hip-Hop and rap artists, and is known for its energetic atmosphere and large crowds.
The previous Rolling Loud Toronto lineup had Dave, Future, Wizkid, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Rich, Migos, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Skepta, Nav, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Red, $uicideBoy$, Roy Wood$, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Jay, Central Tee, Lil Yachty and more.
Dave, Future, Wizkid, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Rich, Migos, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Skepta, Nav, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Red, $uicideBoy$, Roy Wood$, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Jay, Central Tee, Lil Yachty and more all performed.