Roskilde Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Roskilde Festival 2019
Start Date: June 26
End Date: July 6
Roskilde, Denmark
Europe
 
 
 

Perhaps the coolest of all festivals on the planet (and one of the oldest), Roskilde Festival 2019 has the credibility, history, and coolness that literally no other festival in the world has. It features a lineup of indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

 

Roskilde tickets go on sale October 30 at 10:00 CEST!

 

It's located south of Roskilde, Denmark and is one of the biggest music festivals in Europe, The offical Roskilde Festival dates are June 26 - July 6, 2019.

 

The Roskilde Festival 2019 lineup and Roskilde Festival 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Roskilde Festival tickets are not on sale. Tickets go on sale October 30 at 10:00 CEST.

 

 

 

 

 

Roskilde Festival 2019 Lineup

Roskilde Festival 2019 lineup

The Roskilde Festival first phase lineup for 2019! Check back for updates!

 

TRAVIS SCOTT US
SCARLET PLEASURE DK
TESTAMENT US
ALMA FI
BLAWAN UK
FULL OF HELL & THE BODY US
GHETTO KUMBÉ CO
JULIA HOLTER US
NICOLA CRUZ EC
PARQUET COURTS US
RIVAL CONSOLES UK
TIRZAH UK

 

Who do you want in the Roskilde Festival lineup?
 
2018        
         
 
     
 
     