Sasquatch! Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: May 26
End Date: May 28
Gorge Amphiteatre, Washington
USA
 
 
 

The Sasquatch! Festival organizers were so excited about what they do that they named the festival with an exclamation point. Sasquatch! Sounds good, no? Action packed! Now with more Sasquatch! added! The dates for Sasquatch! Festival 2017 are May 26 - 28. The Sasquatch Festival 2017 lineup and Sasquatch Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

Sasquatch! takes place in the Gorge Amphitheater (about 150 miles east of Seattle), an outdoor venue near the Columbia River in George, Washington and features music from indie rock, alternative, singer-songwriters and hip hop as well as comedy acts.

 

 

 

Sasquatch! Festival tickets are back on sale Jan 28 at 10:00 AM PST.

 

Tickets

 

 

 

Sasquatch! Festival 2017 tickets go on sale on Jan. 28

 

Sasquatch! Festival 2017 Live Stream

 

The Sasquatch! Festival live stream video webcast will be featured in the player below.


Watch the live stream by clicking on a channel below:

Click to Play Sasquatch! Festival Live Stream

 

 

Sasquatch! Festival 2017 App

The Sasquatch! Festival app is available for iPhone and Android.
> DOWNLOAD Sasquatch! Festival iPhone App
> DOWNLOAD Sasquatch! Festival Android App

 

 

 

 

Sasquatch! Festival 2017 Photos

Get what you need to make Sasquatch Festival 2017 amazing

 

Sasquatch! Festival 2017 tickets go on sale on Jan. 28

 

Sasquatch Festival 2017 can be your magic time in the mountains

 

Frank Ocean is headlining the Sasquatch! Festival 2017 lineup! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Sasquatch Festival 2017 will have multiple stages to choose from

 

 
 

 


 

Sasquatch! Festival 2017 Lineup

The Sasquatch! Festival lineup for 2017 is out!

 

Twenty One Pilots
Frank Ocean
Chance The Rapper
The Head & The Heart
The Shins
MGMT
Phantogram
Mac Miller
Bonobo
Rüfüs Du Sol
Kaytranada
Big Gigantic
Bleachers
Kiiara
Bomba Estereo
Bob Moses
Aesop Rock
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Vulfpeck
Car Seat Headrest
Catfish & The Bottlemen
American Football
Mount Kimbie
Thee Oh Sees
Foxygen
Jagwar Ma
The Strumbellas
Kungs
The Radio Dept.
Manatee Commune
Fakear
The Hotelier
Mondo Cozmo
Moses Sumney
White Lung
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Arkells
Cigarettes After Sex
July Talk
Sales
Boogie
Joey Purp
Kaiydo
Corey Harper
Klangstof
Flint Eastwood
IHF
Hoops
Kyle Craft
Courtney Marie Andrews
Saint Mesa
Los Colognes
Porter Ray
Gazebos

More to be announced ...


Saquatch! Comedy Lineup

Fred Armisen
Sasheer Zamata
Nate Bargatze
Beth Stelling
Sal Vulcano
Alice Wetterlund
Sam Morril
Emmett Montgomery
Yogi Paliwal
 
www.sasquatchfestival.com
   
 
