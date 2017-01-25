Sasquatch! takes place in the Gorge Amphitheater (about 150 miles east of Seattle), an outdoor venue near the Columbia River in George, Washington and features music from indie rock, alternative, singer-songwriters and hip hop as well as comedy acts.
Twenty One Pilots
Frank Ocean
Chance The Rapper
The Head & The Heart
The Shins
MGMT
Phantogram
Mac Miller
Bonobo
Rüfüs Du Sol
Kaytranada
Big Gigantic
Bleachers
Kiiara
Bomba Estereo
Bob Moses
Aesop Rock
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Vulfpeck
Car Seat Headrest
Catfish & The Bottlemen
American Football
Mount Kimbie
Thee Oh Sees
Foxygen
Jagwar Ma
The Strumbellas
Kungs
The Radio Dept.
Manatee Commune
Fakear
The Hotelier
Mondo Cozmo
Moses Sumney
White Lung
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Arkells
Cigarettes After Sex
July Talk
Sales
Boogie
Joey Purp
Kaiydo
Corey Harper
Klangstof
Flint Eastwood
IHF
Hoops
Kyle Craft
Courtney Marie Andrews
Saint Mesa
Los Colognes
Porter Ray
Gazebos
More to be announced ...
Saquatch! Comedy Lineup
Fred Armisen
Sasheer Zamata
Nate Bargatze
Beth Stelling
Sal Vulcano
Alice Wetterlund
Sam Morril
Emmett Montgomery
Yogi Paliwal