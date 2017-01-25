The Sasquatch! Festival organizers were so excited about what they do that they named the festival with an exclamation point. Sasquatch! Sounds good, no? Action packed! Now with more Sasquatch! added! The dates for Sasquatch! Festival 2017 are May 26 - 28. The Sasquatch Festival 2017 lineup and Sasquatch Festival 2017 tickets are below!

Sasquatch! takes place in the Gorge Amphitheater (about 150 miles east of Seattle), an outdoor venue near the Columbia River in George, Washington and features music from indie rock, alternative, singer-songwriters and hip hop as well as comedy acts.

Sasquatch! Festival 2017 Live Stream The Sasquatch! Festival live stream video webcast will be featured in the player below.

The Sasquatch! Festival app is available for iPhone and Android.

