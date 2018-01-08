Shaky Beats 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Shaky Beats 2018
Start Date: May 11
End Date: May 13
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 
 
 

Shaky Beats happens in Atlanta at Central Park, and includes electronic music, hip-hop and indie rock for performers on three stages! The Shaky Beats 2018 dates are May 11 - 13. The Shaky Beats 2018 lineup and Shaky Beats 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The Shaky Beats 2018 lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Shaky Beats 2018 Photos

Make Shaky Beats 2018 amazing! FIND OUT MORE >

 

The 2018 Shaky Beats will be an amazing weekend in the sun for you

 

Shaky Beats 2018 will have a lot of new electronic music

 

 

 

Shaky Beats 2018 Video


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Shaky Beats video performances and live sets!
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Chainsmokers at Shaky Beats 2018

Click to Play Kaskade at Shaky Beats 2018

Click to Play Galantis at Shaky Beats 2018

Click to Play Rezz at Shaky Beats 2018

 

 

 

Shaky Beats tickets are not on sale. Tickets will go on sale Jan 11th at 10:00 AM EST.

 

 

 

 

Shaky Beats 2018 Lineup

The 2018 Shaky Beats lineup

 
 
 
