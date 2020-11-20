The Shaky Knees 2020 lineup is out! Black Keys, Smashing Pumpkins and The Strokes headline! Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man and Joan Jett also top the lineup! See the full listing in the lineup section farther below!

Shaky Knees tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details & access to tickets!

The CONFIRMED 2020 Shaky Knees dates are May 1 - 3! These have been confirmed in a Tweet from the festival organizers. Check back for updates on the lineup and tickets!

Shaky Knees 2020 in Atlanta features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and alternative music for three days of glorious music! It has more than 60 bands in a diverse lineup of music alongside food that includes southern BBQ or vegetarian friendly corn dogs from an array of food trucks. You'll also find cell phone charging stations, photo booths, art and VIP & Platinum view lounge & viewing options for certain ticket holders.





The Shaky Knees 2020 lineup and Shaky Knees 2020 tickets are below!