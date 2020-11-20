     
 
Shaky Knees 2020
Start Date: May 1
End Date: May 3
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
 
 

The Shaky Knees 2020 lineup is out! Black Keys, Smashing Pumpkins and The Strokes headline! Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man and Joan Jett also top the lineup! See the full listing in the lineup section farther below!

 

Shaky Knees tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details & access to tickets!

 

The CONFIRMED 2020 Shaky Knees dates are May 1 - 3! These have been confirmed in a Tweet from the festival organizers. Check back for updates on the lineup and tickets!

 

Shaky Knees 2020 in Atlanta features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and alternative music for three days of glorious music! It has more than 60 bands in a diverse lineup of music alongside food that includes southern BBQ or vegetarian friendly corn dogs from an array of food trucks. You'll also find cell phone charging stations, photo booths, art and VIP & Platinum view lounge & viewing options for certain ticket holders.


The Shaky Knees 2020 lineup and Shaky Knees 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Shaky Knees Music Festival tickets are on sale! You can get General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets!

 

Shaky Knees 2020 Media

 

Shaky Knees 2020 will have more than 60 bands in a diverse lineup

 

 

Shaky Knees 2020

 

This is the Shaky Knees venue map from the previous festival, it might give some insight into what we'll see in 2020

 

 

 

Shaky Knees Lineup 2020

The Shaky Knees Music Festival lineup for 2020!
   
 
