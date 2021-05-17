Shaky Knees 2021 in Atlanta features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and alternative music for three days of glorious music! Shaky Knees has more than 60 bands in a diverse lineup of music alongside food that includes southern BBQ or vegetarian friendly corn dogs from an array of food trucks.

The confirmed new Shaky Knees 2021 dates are October 22 - 24. This has been confirmed on the Shaky Knees website.

Learn more about the Shaky Knees experience including music, food, activities as well as the VIP & Platinum experience. You can also hit the Shaky Knees Festival Guide to get your questions answered. You'll find cell phone charging stations, photo booths, art and VIP & Platinum view lounge & viewing options for certain ticket holders.

Shaky Knees is called “a rock-lover’s dream” by festival organizers.

Shaky Knees 2021 tickets are not on sale yet. Single-day or weekend General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets are usually available. Hit the Shaky Knees tickets section below for ticket details.

The last Shaky Knees lineup had The Black Keys, The Strokes The Smashing Pumpkins, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man, Of Monsters and Men, Liam Gallagher, Joan Jett, King Gizzard, Brittany Howard, Angels & Airwaves, Stereolab, Phoebe Bridgers, Royal Blood, The Growlers and more.





The Shaky Knees 2021 lineup and Shaky Knees 2021 tickets are below!

If there's a Shaky Knees livestream, we'll post details about it here. Check back for updates!