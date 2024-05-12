Shaky Knees 2024 in Atlanta features a lineup of Indie Rock, Indie Pop and Alternative Music for three days of glorious music! Shaky Knees has more than 60 bands in a diverse lineup of music alongside food that includes southern BBQ or vegetarian friendly corn dogs from an array of food trucks.

Shaky Knees is located in Central Park. It's organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, a live events company based in Los Angeles, California. The festival was created by Tim Sweetwood.

The expected Shaky Knees 2024 dates are May 3 - 5, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates on when they become official.

Shaky Knees 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Shaky Knees tickets section below for ticket details & access to passes.

The Shaky Knees lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Shaky Knees 2024 lineup for a complete list of who's performing.

Learn more about the Shaky Knees experience including music, food, activities as well as the VIP & Platinum experience. You can also hit the Shaky Knees Festival Guide to get your questions answered. You'll find cell phone charging stations, photo booths, art and VIP & Platinum view lounge & viewing options for certain ticket holders.

Shaky Knees is called “a rock-lover’s dream” by festival organizers.

Atlanta is known for its vibrant music scene, with a wide variety of musical styles and genres represented in the Shaky Knees lineup. Atlanta has been a hub for indie rock and alternative music, with many bands and artists emerging from the Atlanta music scene in recent years. Atlanta is home to many live music venues and music festivals, making it a popular destination for music festival.

The previous Shaky Knees lineup The Killers, The Lumineers, Muse, Greta Van Fleet, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, The Flaming Lips, The Gaslight Anthem, Father John Misty, Cypress Hill, & more.

If you like Shaky Knees, you might also like Beale Street Music Festival, which happens in Memphis on the same weekend.





The Shaky Knees 2024 lineup and Shaky Knees 2024 tickets are below!

The Shaky Knees schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.