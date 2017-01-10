Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Shaky Knees Music Festival lineup for 2017

The Xx

LCD Soundsystem

Phoenix

Cage The Elephant

Pixies

The Shins

Nick Murphy

X Ambassadors

Third Eye Blind

Portugal. The Man

Moon Taxi

Sylvan Esso

Dr. Dog

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Bleachers

Shovels And Rope

Highly Suspect

The Revivalists

Fidlar

Wolf Parade

The Growlers

J. Toady

J. Roddy Walston & The Business

Warpaint

Car Seat Headrest

Anderson East

Hamilton Leithauser

Cloud Nothings

Bishop Briggs

Modern Baseball Whitney

The Record Company

Lewis Del Mar

Twin Pears

Temples

Pond

Pup Hun River

North Family And Friends

Preoccupations

Fruit Bats

Pinegrove

Lo Moon

Fantastic Negrito

The London Souls

Margaret Glaspy

Mariachi El Bronx

Cymbals Eat Guitars

Foreign Air

Mondo Cozmo

Arkells

Zipper Club

Hoops

Con Brio

Quaker City Night Hawks

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Ron Gallo

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Public Access TV

Flagship

Great Peacock

Amythyst Kiah

Songs For Kids