Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Shaky Knees Music Festival video performances and live sets. Also check out our Music Festival Videos channel for music festival video coverage.
The Xx
LCD Soundsystem
Phoenix
Cage The Elephant
Pixies
The Shins
Nick Murphy
X Ambassadors
Third Eye Blind
Portugal. The Man
Moon Taxi
Sylvan Esso
Dr. Dog
Catfish And The Bottlemen
Bleachers
Shovels And Rope
Highly Suspect
The Revivalists
Fidlar
Wolf Parade
The Growlers
J. Toady
J. Roddy Walston & The Business
Warpaint
Car Seat Headrest
Anderson East
Hamilton Leithauser
Cloud Nothings
Bishop Briggs
Modern Baseball Whitney
The Record Company
Lewis Del Mar
Twin Pears
Temples
Pond
Pup Hun River
North Family And Friends
Preoccupations
Fruit Bats
Pinegrove
Lo Moon
Fantastic Negrito
The London Souls
Margaret Glaspy
Mariachi El Bronx
Cymbals Eat Guitars
Foreign Air
Mondo Cozmo
Arkells
Zipper Club
Hoops
Con Brio
Quaker City Night Hawks
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Ron Gallo
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Public Access TV
Flagship
Great Peacock
Amythyst Kiah
Songs For Kids