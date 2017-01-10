Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017
Start Date: May 12
End Date: May 14
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 
 

The Shaky Knees Music Festival happens in Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, and is cojoined with Shaky Beats. You can experience indie rock, indie pop and rock in three days of glorious music. The confirmed Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017 dates are May 12 - 14. Get the Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017 lineup and Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017 tickets below!

 

 

 

Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017 News

Shaky Knees Music Festival 2017 Lineup

The Xx
LCD Soundsystem
Phoenix
Cage The Elephant
Pixies
The Shins
Nick Murphy
X Ambassadors
Third Eye Blind
Portugal. The Man
Moon Taxi
Sylvan Esso
Dr. Dog
Catfish And The Bottlemen
Bleachers
Shovels And Rope
Highly Suspect
The Revivalists
Fidlar
Wolf Parade
The Growlers
J. Toady
J. Roddy Walston & The Business
Warpaint
Car Seat Headrest
Anderson East
Hamilton Leithauser
Cloud Nothings
Bishop Briggs
Modern Baseball Whitney
The Record Company
Lewis Del Mar
Twin Pears
Temples
Pond
Pup Hun River
North Family And Friends
Preoccupations
Fruit Bats
Pinegrove
Lo Moon
Fantastic Negrito
The London Souls
Margaret Glaspy
Mariachi El Bronx
Cymbals Eat Guitars
Foreign Air
Mondo Cozmo
Arkells
Zipper Club
Hoops
Con Brio
Quaker City Night Hawks
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Ron Gallo
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Public Access TV
Flagship
Great Peacock
Amythyst Kiah
Songs For Kids

 
www.shakykneesfestival.com
   
 
