Shaky Knees 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Shaky Knees Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: May 4
End Date: May 6
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 

The Shaky Knees Music Festival happens in Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, and is cojoined with Shaky Beats. You can experience indie rock, indie pop and rock in three days of glorious music. The Shaky Knees Music Festival 2018 dates are May 4 - 6, although these dates are not confirmed at this point.

 

 

 

 

Shaky Knees Music Festival 2018 Community

Shaky Knees 2018 Photos

Get Shaky Knees tickets!

 

Shaky Knees could be your best weekend of 2018

 

Shaky Knees 2018 Lineup

The 2018 Shaky Knees lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for lineup rumors & updates!

 
 
 
   
