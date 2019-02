Shambhala Music Festival 2019 is an electronic music festival located at Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia. It features a diverse lineup of genres from the mainstream to obscure.

Shambhala tickets are on sale!

Check six unique stages all with curated lineups to cater to different genres of sound: AMP, Fractal Forest, The Grove, Living Room, The Pagoda and The Village. The Shambhala Music Festival dates are August 9 - 12, 2019.

The intimate festival isn't sponsored by companies, it's grown organically over the years by farm owners Rick and Sue Bundschuh. This has allowed Shambhala to maintain integrity and put on the festival they want to put on.

The Shambhala Music Festival 2019 lineup and Shambhala Music Festival 2019 tickets are below!